Muskogee County Retired Educators
Muskogee County Retired Educators will meet at 1:30 p.m. Friday, April 15, at Three Rivers Museum, 220 Elgin Ave.
The guest speaker is Mayor Marlon Coleman. He will give an update on Muskogee’s progress and plans for future development.
ALL retired teachers are invited to attend.
Information: Sharon Zawaski, (918) 687-1616.
NARFE
Muskogee Chapter 22 of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) next meeting will be at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, April 14, at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 300 W. Martin Luther King St. Brooke Hall, Parks and Recreation assistant director, will be the guest speaker. All federal employees, retirees, members, and guests are welcome.
Information /Questions: (918) 351-4605.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.