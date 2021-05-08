Green Country Duplicate Bridge
Green Country Duplicate Bridge meets at 12:30 p.m. each Monday and Friday at the Kiwanis Senior Center, 119 Spaulding Drive. If interested in playing, call Ann Kent: (918) 682-3098.
Winners for April 30 were Flo DeBartolo and Linda Stearns, first; Cathie Flanagan and Frank Morgan, second; Santa McWilliams and Camp Bonds, third; Marcia Owens and Becky Powers, fourth.
May 3, Ed White and Cathie Flanagan were first; Flo DeBartolo and Blaine Miller, second; Ann Kuykendall and Rose Brown, third.
Muskogee Area Quilt Guild
Good News abounds! The Muskogee Area Quilt Guild will resume their monthly meetings on Thursday at Grace Episcopal Church, Sixth and Court streets. The group can resume social hour by bringing food for yourselves but none for sharing with other members. It will be necessary to wear masks and be seated 6 feet apart. The regular meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. Bring a friend or anyone interested in quilting or learning to sew quilts. There will be the usual business meeting, Show and Tell and birthdays. Everyone looks forward to seeing the many wonderful projects completed during the time of endurance. There is adequate parking on the south side of the church as well as the entrance to the meeting.
