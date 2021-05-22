Muskogee New Friends Club
May 24 — The Quilting Group will meet at Grandview Baptist Church at 10 a.m. There will be a Boom-a-Rang run for lunch. Come join in on the quilting, camaraderie and fun. Information: Melba Bilyard, (918) 683-0859.
May 28 — The Cards and Games Groups will meet at Cowboy’s BBQ at 11:30 a.m. for lunch. Reservations are required. Bridge information: Thelma Terrill (918) 687-6128. Dominoes information: June Blankenship, (918) 682-2430.
June 2 — The Breakfast and Dominoes group will meet at 10:30 a.m. for breakfast at Boom-a-Rang in Fort Gibson. After eating, the group will move on to Betty Tackett's home for Chicken Foot dominoes. Information: Betty Tackett (330) 234-7487.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.