Green Country Duplicate Bridge
May 28 — Tied for first and second were John Overstreet and Phyllis Hearn, and Flora Debartolo and Linda Stearns.
Muskogee Area Quilt Guild
Muskogee Area Quilt Guild’s monthly meeting is June 9 at Grace Episcopal Church, Sixth and Court streets. MAQG is open to anyone. Want to learn to quilt? We have teachers to teach you how. We embrace all styles of quilting. Social hour is from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., and members can bring food to share and visit with each other. Starting at 6:30, we have a general meeting, a break and then members show quilts they have completed and items made for different charities. We have a program related to quilting each month on various topics. We hope to see you at our meeting!
Muskogee New Friends
June 10 — New Friends monthly meeting will begin at 11 a.m. at Grandview Baptist Church, 3608 S. Cherokee Drive. This will be a brunch luncheon meeting, so bring a finger food or dish to share with all. New officers for the coming year will be honored. Also, some fun Bingo will be played. Plan to attend and bring a friend. For info, call Pat Adams (918) 687-5739 or (918) 680-1426.
NARFE
Muskogee Chapter 22 of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) will be having a picnic at noon June 9, at Depot Green picnic area shelter, Second Street and Elgin Avenue. All federal employees, retirees, members, and guests are welcome to enjoy our annual potluck lunch and ask questions about our club.
Information /Questions, (918) 351-4605.
