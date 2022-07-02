Green Country Duplicate Bridge
June 17 — Cathie Flanagan and Renee Tyrrell were first; John Overstreet and Phyllis Hearn, second; and Van Odom and Frank Morgan, third.
June 20 — Rose Brown and Robert Gaddy were first; tied for second and third were Cathie Flanagan and Margaret Kymes, and Dean Cousparis and Fran Martin.
Muskogee New Friends
July 6 — The “Chickenfoot Dominoes” group will be meeting at Fort Gibson Boom-a-Rang at 10:30 a.m. for breakfast. After eating, the group will move to Betty Tackett’s home for game playing. Information: Betty, (330) 234-7487.
July 8 — New Friends monthly meeting will be held at 10 a.m. at Grandview Baptist Church, 3608 S. Cherokee Drive. A patriotic program is planned, so come dressed in your red, white and blue. Bring a snack to share with the group. You can still pay your dues, which are $10. See Wanda Mallard to do this so you can get your name in the new membership booklet. Information: Mary Downing, (918) 869-7891.
