Green Country Duplicate Bridge
June 21 — Ralph Parker and Robert Gaddy were first; Frank Morgan and Van Odom, second; and Carolyn Rose and Phyllis Hearn, third.
June 25 — Dave Murdock and Rose Brown were first; Kathy Martin and Carolyn Rose, second; Camp Bonds and Santa McWilliams, third; and Cathie Flanagan and Marcia Owens, fourth.
June 28 —Van Odom and Frank Morgan were first; Dave Murdock and Linda Sterns, second; Charlene Pruden and Santa McWilliams, third; and Robert Gadd and Ralph Parker, fourth.
If you are interested in playing Bridge, contact Marcia Owens, (918) 681-0063
For bridge lessons, contact Santa McWilliams at (918) 683-3917.
