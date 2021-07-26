Green Country Duplicate Bridge

Winners for July 16: Dave Murdock and Rose Brown were first; Charlene Pruden and Cathie Flanagan, second; and Robert Gaddy and Ralph Parker, third.

Winners for July 19: Dave Murdock and Renee Tyrrell were first; Carolyn Rose and Phyllis Hearn, second; tied for third were Cathie Flanagan and Marcia Owen,  and Blaine Miller and Flora Debartolo.

To play bridge, call Marcia Owens, (918) 681-0063.

For bridge lessons, call Santa McWilliams, (918) 348-8313.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you