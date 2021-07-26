Green Country Duplicate Bridge
Winners for July 16: Dave Murdock and Rose Brown were first; Charlene Pruden and Cathie Flanagan, second; and Robert Gaddy and Ralph Parker, third.
Winners for July 19: Dave Murdock and Renee Tyrrell were first; Carolyn Rose and Phyllis Hearn, second; tied for third were Cathie Flanagan and Marcia Owen, and Blaine Miller and Flora Debartolo.
To play bridge, call Marcia Owens, (918) 681-0063.
For bridge lessons, call Santa McWilliams, (918) 348-8313.
