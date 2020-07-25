Green Country Duplicate Bridge
Green Country Duplicate Bridge meets each Monday and Friday at 12:30 p.m. at the Kiwanis Senior Center, 119 Spaulding Drive. If interested in playing, call Ann Kent at (918) 682-3098. Masks are required.
Winners :
July 10: Linda Stearns and Santa McWilliams, first; Fran Martin and Cathie Flanagan, second; Robert Gaddy and Ralph Parker, third; Bill and SueAnn Samples, fourth in A and first in B.
July 13: Renee Tyrrelll and SueAnn Sample were first; Van Odom and Linda Stearns, second; Charlene Pruden and Bobbie Proctor, third.
July 17: Kathy Martin and Carolyn Rose were first; Charlene Pruden and Camp Bonds, second; Ralph Parker and Robert Gaddy, third; Fran Martin and Cathie Flanagan, fourth.
July 20: Robert Gaddy and Ralph Parker were first; Ann Kent and Fran Martin, second.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.