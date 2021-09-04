Muskogee New Friends
Sept. 10 — New Friends monthly General Meeting will be held at Grandview Baptist Church at 10 a.m. The program of the day will be dedicated to “9/11”. Please come and share your thoughts and memories of that “black day.” Bring a snack to share and enjoy the camaraderie. Information: Pat Adams (918) 680-1426.
NARFE
Muskogee Chapter 22 of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) next meeting will be at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 9, to be held at the Muskogee Public Library, 801 W. Okmulgee Ave. Penny Chastain, Adult Literacy coordinator, will be the speaker. All federal employees, members, and guests are welcome. Information/Questions: (918) 781-2634.
