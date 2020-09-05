Green Country Duplicate Bridge
Green Country Duplicate Bridge meets each Monday and Friday at 12:30 p.m. at the Kiwanis Senior Center, 119 Spaulding Drive. If interested in playing, call Ann Kent, (918) 682-3098. Masks are required.
Winners for Aug. 28 were Ralph Parker and Robert Gaddy, first; Frank Morgan and Van Odom, second; Rose Brown and Ann Kent, third.
Aug. 31, Robert Gaddy and Ralph Parker were first; Ed White and Greg Sorenson tied with Frank Morgan and Van Odom for second and third places; Cathi Flanagan and Santa McWilliams were fourth.
NARFE
Muskogee Chapter 22 of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) next meeting will be a Virtual Zoom meeting at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 10. There will not be a physical in-person meeting. Instructions for the Zoom meeting will be sent to all NARFE members. The virtual program will be given by a representative from OHAI, Oklahoma Healthy Aging Initiative. Questions: Chapter president, (918) 351-4605.
