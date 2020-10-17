Green Country Duplicate Bridge
Green Country Duplicate Bridge meets at 12:30 p.m. each Monday and Friday at the Kiwanis Senior Center, 119 Spaulding Drive. If interested in playing, call Ann Kent at (918) 682-3098. Masks are required.
Winners for Oct. 9 — Fran Martin and Renee Tyrrell ,first; Van Odom and Linda Stearns, second; and Camp Bonds and Blaine Miller, third.
Winners for Oct. 12 — Linda Stearns and Renee Tyrrell were first; Ed White and Camp Bonds, second; Fran Martin and Ann Kent, third.
Muskogee New Friends
Oct. 21 — The Brunch Bunch will meet at Speedway Grille at 10:15 a.m. for breakfast. After eating, the group will move to Pat Adams' home to play “Chicken Foot” dominoes. For more info, call Pat Adams (918) 687-5739 or (918) 680-1426.
Oct. 23 — Games and lunch at Cowboy’s Bar-B-Q starting at 11:15 a.m. Reservations required. For bridge info, call Thelma Terrill (918) 687-6128; for domino info, call June Blankenship (918) 682-2430.
