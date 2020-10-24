Green Country Duplicate Bridge

Green Country Duplicate Bridge meets at 12:30 p.m. each Monday and Friday at the Kiwanis Senior Center, 119 Spaulding Drive. If interested in playing, call Ann Kent at (918) 682-3098. Masks are required.

Oct. 16 — Winners were Kathy Martin and Carolyn Rose, first; Ed White and Marcia Owens, second; and Camp Bonds and Cathie Flanagan, third.

Oct. 19 — Winners are Van Odom and Frank Morgan, first; Fran Martin and Ann Kent, second; Charlene Pruden and Santa McWilliams tied with Joan Perry and Bobbie Proctor for third.

