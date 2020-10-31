Green Country Duplicate Bridge
Green Country Bridge meets every Monday and Friday at 12;30 pm at the Kiwanis Senior Center 119 Spaulding Drive. If interested in playing call Ann Kent, (918) 682-3098. Masks are required.
Oct. 23 winners — Van Odom and Frank Morgan, first; Linda Stearns and Santa McWilliams, second; Ralph Parker and Robert Gaddy, third; Ann Kuykendall and Ann Kent, fourth.
Oct. 26 winners — Fran Martin and Ann Kent were first; Greg Sorensen and Ed White, second; and Van Odom and Frank Morgan, third.
• • •
Muskogee New Friends
Nov. 4 — The “Brunch Bunch” will meet at Boom-a-Rang Diner in Fort Gibson for breakfast at 10:30 a.m. After eating, the group will move to the home of Betty Tackett in Fort Gibson to play “Chicken Foot” dominoes. For more info, call Betty (330) 234-7487.
Nov. 5 — New Friends will be volunteering at the Red Cross Blood Drive at the Civic Center. Work is divided into two shifts — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and 2 to 5 p.m. If you can help, call Pat Adams (918) 687-5739.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.