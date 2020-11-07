Green Country Duplicate Bridge
Green Country Duplicate Bridge meets each Monday and Friday at 12:30 pm at the Kiwanis Senior Center 119 Spaulding Drive. If interested in playing, call Ann Kent at (918) 682-3098. Masks are required.
Oct. 30 winners: Linda Stearns and Santa McWilliams tied with Fran Martin and Renee Tyrrell for first and second places. Ann Kuykendall and Ann Kent were third.
Nov. 2 winners: Robert Gaddy and Ralph Parker, first; Cathie Flanagan and Joan Jones, second; and Linda Stearns and Renee Tyrrell, third.
• • •
Muskogee New Friends
Nov. 9 — The “Quilters” will be sewing at Grandview Baptist Church at 10 a.m. There will be a hamburger run to Boom-a-Rang for lunch. Information: Melba Bilyard, (918) 577-0491.
Nov. 13 — New Friends will have their monthly General Meeting at Grandview Baptist Church on South Cherokee Drive. Beginning at 10 a.m. Refreshments will be served. Information: Pat Adams, (918) 687-5739.
• • •
NARFE
Muskogee Chapter 22 of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) next meeting will be at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 12, as a Virtual Zoom meeting and in-person meeting at the Kiwanis Senior Citizen Center. Instructions for the Zoom meeting will be sent to all NARFE members. The virtual program will be given by Karin Barngrover, Senior Government account representative at Blue Cross and Blue Shield, and Steve Peterson, information specialist at Eastern Oklahoma Development District, Area Agency on Aging. Questions: Chapter President, (918) 351-4605.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.