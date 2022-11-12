Green Country Duplicate Bridge
Oct. 24 — Judy Seymour and Marcia Owen were first; Dave Murdock and Linda Stearns, second.
Nov. 4 — Carolyn Rose and Kathy Martin were first; Tied for second and third were Judy Seymour and Renee Tyrrell, and Robert Gaddy and Fran Martin.
• • •
Muskogee County Retired Educators
The Muskogee County Retired Educators will have their November meeting on 1:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at Three Rivers Museum, 220 Elgin St. Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman will be the guest speaker. Information: President Sharon Zawaski, (918) 687-1616.
• • •
Muskogee Garden Club
The members of the Muskogee Garden Club would like to invite the public to their next meeting at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at the OSU Extension offices, 1440 S. Cherokee St. Speakers this month will be Michelle Miller and Jill Watson of Happy Flowers Nursery. They are opening, south of Muskogee, a new pre-order and delivery service nursery.
Speaking next will be Tom Roberts, who graduated Okay High School, Bacone College, and Northeastern State University. His degree is in Education with an emphasis on Biology, specifically Ornithology. He taught General Science, Biology, and Environmental Science at Okay and Fort Gibson Schools for 30 years. He has had jobs as a State Park naturalist and as an instructor of Wildlife Ecology at Rogers State University, as well as naturalist, zoologist, and horticulturalist at Honor Heights Park. He has served as the local chapter vice president and president of the Audubon Society. Tom enjoys duck hunting, reenacting history, and tennis.
Join them to find out more about the new nursery and for Tom's presentation on birding and his love of nature.
Following the speakers will be a brief business meeting. Refreshments will be served.
