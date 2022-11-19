Green Country Duplicate Bridge

Nov. 7 — Dave Murdock and Renee Tyrrell were first; Carolyn Rose and Robert Gaddy, second.

Nov. 11 — Van Odom and Robert Gaddy were first; Frank Morgan and Linda Stearns, second; Fran Martin and Margaret Kymes, third.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video