Updated: November 19, 2022 @ 9:35 am
Green Country Duplicate Bridge
Nov. 7 — Dave Murdock and Renee Tyrrell were first; Carolyn Rose and Robert Gaddy, second.
Nov. 11 — Van Odom and Robert Gaddy were first; Frank Morgan and Linda Stearns, second; Fran Martin and Margaret Kymes, third.
