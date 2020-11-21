Green Country Duplicate Bridge
Green Country Duplicate Bridge is going to close until Jan. 4 due to the increase locally of the COVID-19 virus cases.
Winners from the last game of Nov. 13 were Van Odom and Frank Morgan, first; Blaine Miller and Cathie Flanagan, second; and Ann Kent and Linda Stearns, third.
Muskogee New Friends
Nov. 23 — The “Quilters” will meet at 10 a.m. at Grandview Baptist Church. There will be a half-price hamburger run to Boom-a-Rang for lunch. For more info, call Melba Bilyard, (918) 577-0491.
Nov. 27 — There will be no lunch or games at Cowboy’s because of the Thanksgiving Holiday.
