Nov. 22 — Carolyn Rose and John Overstreet were first; Place Frank Morgan and Van Odom, second; and Robert Gaddy and Ralph Parker, third.
Club News 11.27.21
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
age, 80, resident of Muskogee, OK, passed November 10, 2021. Service, Saturday, Nov. 27th, 2:00 P.M., United Pentacostal Church, Muskogee. Visitation, Friday, Nov. 26th, Chapel/House of Winn Funeral Home-Muskogee, 1p.m. until 5p.m House of Winn Funeral Home-Muskogee
72, Eufaula, passed away November 22, 2021. Visitation is Saturday 9-8 and Sunday 1-8. A funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m., Monday, November 29, at the chapel of Hunn, Black & Merritt Funeral Home & Crematory.
age 87, resident of Porter, OK, passed, Friday, Nov.19, 2021. Service, Friday, Nov. 26th, 2:00 p.m., First Baptist Church, Haskell, OK. Visitation, Wednesday, Nov. 24th, Chapel/House of Winn Funeral Home-Muskogee, 1p.m. until 5p.m. House of Winn Funeral Home-Muskogee
79, of Haskell, passed away Saturday, 11/20/2021. Viewing 2:00pm-4:00pm, Sunday, 11/28/2021, Service 10:00am, Monday,11/29/2021, Serenity Chapel at Garrett Family Funeral Home, Checotah. Burial at Greenlawn Cemetery, Checotah. You may offer online condolences to Carl's family at www.garrettf…
Most Popular
Articles
- Muskogee woman injured in Thanksgiving Day collision
- Prep girls, boys basketball preview: With one perennial power, adversity comes in multiple forms
- Checotah man dies from injuries following collision
- Bridge honors Webbers Falls educator
- Eufaula head coach’s approach has led to eight consecutive playoff runs
- Ironheads’ lethal combination ready to fire if needed
- Muskogee County District Court 11.22.21
- Area resident filling need for women's health care
- HASHMARKS: M-Rod's omission from Butkus finalists an eye-popper
- Muskogee County District Court 11.24.21
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.