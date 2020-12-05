Dec. 10 — New Friends will be helping with the Red Cross blood drive at the Civic Center. Work is divided into two shifts - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 2 to 5 p.m. Contact Pat Adams for more info or to volunteer, (918) 687-5739.
Dec. 11 — General Meeting. The group will be celebrating the Christmas season with a luncheon beginning at 11 a.m. at Grandview Baptist Church. President Pat Adams will provide ham. Everyone else is asked to bring a side dish, such as salad, veggie or dessert. Also bring a $10 gift to play “Dirty Santa.” Come enjoy this fun and fellowship in Christmas celebration.
