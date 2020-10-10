Daughters of the American Revolution
The Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) will meet virtually using Zoom at 1 p.m. Oct. 17. Aaron Adson, director, Center for American Indians, Bacone College, will speak on Fulfilling the Mission of Bacone in 2020. Links for the meeting will be sent by email prior to the meeting. Possible new members, all current members and visitors are welcome. Contact Alice Adair at (918) 577-7738 with questions, concerns or to request the link.
Green Country Duplicate Bridge
Green Country Duplicate Bridge meets each Monday and Friday at 12:30 p.m. at the Kiwanis Senior Center 119 Spaulding Drive. If interested inn playing, call Ann Kent at (918) 682-3098.
Oct. 2 — Winners were Carolyn Rose and Phyllis Hearn, first; and Fran Martin and Renee Tyrrell, second.
Oct. 5 — Ralph Parker and Robert Gaddy were first, and Marcia Owens and Becky Powers, second.
Muskogee Garden Club
The Muskogee Garden Club will begin meeting again at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 15, at the pavilion on the south side of the Papilion in Honor Heights Park. Masks, social distancing and COVID-19 safety protocols will be observed. The public is invited to attend.
Following social time and a brief business meeting, the speaker will be Muskogee Parks and Recreation Director Mark Wilkerson. Mark obtained his degree in Horticulture and Landscape Architecture from Oklahoma State University, is a state Certified Landscape Architect. Under Mark’s leadership, the Muskogee Parks and Recreation Department has earned both state and national recognition. The American Society of Landscape Architects selected Honor Heights Park for its historical significance as a “Medallion Recipient,” one of just two such honorees in Oklahoma. Honor Heights has been the home for Muskogee’s Azalea Festival, the Garden of Lights and the new garden center and butterfly house called the Papilion. He will speak about the Depot Green Project, the fire station conversion to the new Senior Citizens Center, new things completed or in the planning stages for our parks.
If there is inclement weather, the Garden Club will meet at the current Senior Citizens Center, 119 Spaulding Blvd.
Muskogee New Friends
Oct. 12 — The Quilters Group will be meeting at the Grandview Baptist Church at 10 AM. This group is always looking for new members, so come and enjoy the fellowship and the quilting fun. Information: Melba Bilyard, (918) 577-0491.
