Green Country Duplicate Bridge meets at 12:30 p.m. each Monday and Friday at the Kiwanis Senior Center, 119 Spaulding Drive. If interested in playing, contact Ann Kent at (918) 682-3098. Masks are required.
Winners for Aug. 21 were Kathy Martin and Carolyn Rose, first; Van Odom and Frank Morgan, second; Renee Tyrrell and Fran Martin tied with Phyllis Hearn and Linda Sterns for third and fourth places.
Santa McWilliams and Linda Stearns were first on Aug. 24; Renee Tyrrell and Charlene Pruden, second; Fran Martin and Ann Kent, third.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.