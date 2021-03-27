Green Country Duplicate Bridge
Muskogee Green Country Duplicate Bridge club will resume its Monday and Friday meetings on April 2 at the Kiwanis Senior Center, 119 Spaulding Drive, at 12:30 p.m. However, the meeting on April 2 will begin at 11:30 a.m. as we will serve lunch. COVID vaccination will be required. Please bring a mask. The fee will be $3 to include lunch. No partners will be needed, as we will draw for partners (this day only). Starting April 5, the time will be 12:30 p.m., and a partner will be needed. If you are not contacted regarding the April 2 meeting and wish to attend, call Ann Kent, (918) 682-3098 so lunch can be arranged.
Muskogee New Friends
March 31 — It’s a fifth Wednesday, so it’s time for “Meet and Greet.” The group will go to the Golden Corral at 423 W. Shawnee Bypass, at 11:30 a.m. The buffet is open, so come, have fun and enjoy lots of good food and fellowship. Information: Pat Adams, (918) 680-1426.
