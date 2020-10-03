Muskogee New Friends Club
Oct. 7 — The “Brown Baggers” will meet at the home of Betty Tackett. Bring your sandwiches. Dessert and beverages will be provided. Meet at 11:30 a.m. to eat and then play games of “Chicken Foot.” For more info call Betty at (330) 234-7487.
Oct. 9 — General Meeting will be at 10 a.m. at the Grandview Baptist Church. Coffee and refreshments will be served. For more information call Pat Adams, (918) 687-5739 or (918) 680-1426.
Green Country Duplicate Bridge
Green Country Duplicate Bridge meets at 12:30 p.m. each Monday and Friday at the Kiwanis Senior Center, 119 Spaulding Drive. Those interested in playing should contact Ann Kent at (918) 682-3098. Masks are required.
Winners for Sept. 25 were Fran Martin and Renee Tyrrell, first; Carolyn Rose and Phyllis Hearn, second; Linda Stearns and Cathie Flanagan, third.
Sept. 28 — Ann Kent and Fran Martin were first with a 71% game. Santa McWilliams and Charlene Pruden were second.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.