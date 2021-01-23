Muskogee New Friends
Jan. 25 — The “Sew-n-Sew” group will meet at Grandview Baptist Church at 10 a.m. You can work on the Club Quilt or bring your own project, but come and join in the fun. A run to Boom-a-Rang for half price burgers will be lunch.
76, Died: 01/20/2021 Services: 11 a.m., Monday, January 25, 2021 at the Kelley Memorial Chapel. Burial at Greenlawn Cemetery, Checotah.
72, of Muskogee, OK, Civilian Recruiter, passed away Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Tahlequah, OK. Jimmie was born in Tulsa, OK on January 27, 1948.
