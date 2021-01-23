Muskogee New Friends

Jan. 25 — The “Sew-n-Sew” group will meet at Grandview Baptist Church at 10 a.m. You can work on the Club Quilt or bring your own project, but come and join in the fun. A run to Boom-a-Rang for half price burgers will be lunch.

