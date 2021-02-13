The Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) will meet virtually using Zoom at 1 p.m. Feb. 20. Mayor Marlon Coleman will lead a discussion of Black History Month. Links for the meeting will be sent by email prior to the meeting. Please plan to attend as we discuss plans and projects for 2021. Possible new members, all current members and visitors are welcome. Contact Alice Adair at (918) 577-7738 with questions, concerns or to request the link.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you