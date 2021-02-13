The Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) will meet virtually using Zoom at 1 p.m. Feb. 20. Mayor Marlon Coleman will lead a discussion of Black History Month. Links for the meeting will be sent by email prior to the meeting. Please plan to attend as we discuss plans and projects for 2021. Possible new members, all current members and visitors are welcome. Contact Alice Adair at (918) 577-7738 with questions, concerns or to request the link.
93, retired secretary at ONG, passed Friday, 02/12/2021. Interment will be 2pm, Monday, 02/22/2021@ Fort Gibson National Cemetery. A family conducted memorial service will be held at a later date. Cornerstone Funeral Home and Crematory.
Mildred Cravens 2/26/31-2/7/21 of Vian, Oklahoma. Services: 1pm Wed Feb 17, 2021 Vian Baptist Church, Vian OK. Viewing: 12pm-3pm Tue Feb 16, 2021 Agent-Millsap Event Center, 110 W HW 10 Gore, OK.
59, Hospital Health Supervisor, passed Wednesday, February 10, 2021 Service: 1PM, Wednesday, February 17, 2021 @ Muskogee First Assembly of God Under the direction of Cornerstone Funeral Home, Muskogee
