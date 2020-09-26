Green Country Duplicate Bridge
Green Country Duplicate Bridge meets at 12:30 p.m. each Monday and Friday at the Kiwanis Senior Center, 119 Spaulding Drive. If interested in playing, call Ann Kent, (918) 682-3098. Masks are required.
Sept. 18 winners were: Van Odom and Blaine Miller, first; Robert Gaddy and Ralph Parker, second; Carolyn Rose and Kathy Martin, third; Ann Kuykendall and Ann Kent, fourth.
Sept. 21 winners were: Santa McWilliams and Marcia Owens, first; Cathie Flanagan and Charlene Pruden, second; Van Odom and Phyllis Hearn, third.
Muskogee New Friends
Sept. 30 — Remember the “5th” Wednesday luncheon at El Jarocho’s restaurant in Warner. Meet at Grandview Baptist Church to carpool at 11:15 a.m. Call Wanda Mallard (1-702-809-3187) for more info.
Oct. 1 — New Friends will be helping at the Red Cross blood drive at the Civic Center. Work is divided into two shifts — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Contact Pat Adams if you can help: (918) 687-5739 or (918) 680-1426.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.