Green Country Duplicate Bridge
Green Country Duplicate Bridge meets every Monday and Friday at 12:30 p.m. at the Kiwanis Senior Center, 119 Spaulding Drive. If interested in playing, call Ann Kent at (918) 682-3098.
Winners for April 16: Robert Gaddy and Ralph Parker, first; Joan Jones and Camp Bonds, second; Santa McWilliams and Cathie Flanagan, third; and Fran Martin and Renee Tyrrell, fourth.
Winners for April 19: Dave Murdock and Rose Brown were first; Robert Gaddy and Ralph Parker, second; Blaine Miller and Flora DeBartolo, third; and Cathie Flanagan and Frank Morgan, fourth.
