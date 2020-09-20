Green Country Duplicate Bridge
Green Country Duplicate Bridge meets each Monday and Friday at 12:30 p.m. at the Kiwanis Senior Center, 119 Spaulding Drive. If interested in playing, call Ann Kent at (918) 682-3098. Masks are required.
Winners on Sept. 11 were Carolyn Rose and Kathy Martin, first; Rose Brown and Ann Kent, third; Ed White and Marcia Owens, third.
Sept. 14 winners were Linda Stearns and Renee Tyrrell, first; Robert Gaddy and Ralph Parker, second; and Fran Martin and Ann Kent, third.
Muskogee New Friends
Muskogee New Friends is starting to enjoy their club activities. Please remember to wear a mask to the events.
Sept. 25 — Games and lunch at Cowboys BBQ starting at 11:15 a.m. Reservations are required. For bridge info, call Thelma Terrill, (918) 687-6128; for domino info, call June Blankenship, (918) 682-2430.
Sept. 30 — It’s the 5th Wednesday, so it’s time for “meet and eat.” Going to El Jarocho’s restaurant at 1300 Hwy. 2 in Warner. Meet at 11:15 a.m. at Grandview Baptist Church on South Cherokee Drive to carpool to Warner. If you plan to go, call Wanda Mallard, (702) 809-3187.
