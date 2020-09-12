Green Country Duplicate Bridge
Green Country Duplicate Bridge meets at 12:30 p.m. each Monday and Friday at the Kiwanis Senior Center, 119 Spaulding Blvd. If interested in playing, call Ann Kent, (918) 682-3098. Masks are required.
Sept. 4 — Winners were Ralph Parker and Robert Gaddy, tied with Ann Kent and Ann Kuykendall for first and second places. Fran Martin and Renee Tyrrell were third.
Sept. 7 — Van Odom and Frank Morgan were first, and Fran Martin and Ann Kent were second.
Daughters of the American Revolution
Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) will meet virtually with Zoom at 1 p.m. Sept. 19. Edwyna Synar will speak as we celebrate Constitution Week and Women’s Suffrage. Links for the meeting will be sent by email prior to the meeting. Possible new members, all current members and visitors are welcome. Contact Alice Adair, (918) 577-7738 with questions, concerns or to request the link.
