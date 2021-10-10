Green Country Duplicate Bridge
Oct 1 — Fran Martin and Charlene Pruden were first; Joann Jones and Margaret Kymes, second; and Dave Murdock and Flora Debartolo, third.
Oct 4 — Carolyn Rose and Phyllis Hearn were first; Renee Tyrell and Dave Murdock, second; and Flora Debartolo and Blaine Miller, third.
Muskogee County Retired Educators Association
Muskogee County Retired Educators Association will meet at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 15.. The meeting will be held at The Three Rivers Museum, 220 Elgin St. Guest speakers will be Senator Dewayne Pemberton and Representative Avery Frix. They will give a legislative update and answer questions from members. All retired teachers and support personnel are invited to attend this meeting. Information: Sharon Zawaski, (918) 687-1616.
NARFE
Muskogee Chapter 22 of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) next meeting will be at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Senior Station (old fire station) 2001 W. Okmulgee Ave. Karin Barngrover, Senior Government Account representative, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, will be the speaker. All federal employees, members, and guests are welcome. Information/Questions: (918) 781-2634.
