Green Country Duplicate Bridge meets each Monday and Friday at 12:30 p.m. at the Kiwanis Senior Center, 119 Spaulding Drive. If interested in playing, call Ann Kent at (918) 682-3098.
Recent winners were Van Odom and Frank Morgan, first; JoAnn Poirier and Lisa Poirier, second; Ann Kent and Ann Kuykendall, third.
July 6, Ralph Parker and Robert Gaddy were first, and Ann Kent and Linda Stearns were second.
Face masks are required.
