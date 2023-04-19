TAHLEQUAH —Cherokee Nation is now accepting nominations for the tribe’s esteemed National Treasure distinction. The deadline for nominations is Friday, June 9, at 5 p.m. with selected recipients announced during the 71st annual Cherokee National Holiday celebration in September.
The distinguished National Treasures actively work to preserve and revive traditional cultural practices that are in danger of being lost from generation to generation.
“These annual nominations play an important role in Cherokee Nation’s mission to promote the values of our people. Honoring Cherokees who have dedicated their life to preserving unique aspects of Cherokee culture – from art to language – is more than a recognition of mastering a specific discipline. It is a celebration of these culture keepers for their passion, dedication and commitment to teach a new generation. We look forward to honoring our newest National Treasures during the Labor Day homecoming,” said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr.
The honor of Cherokee National Treasure is bestowed upon Cherokee Nation citizens who have shown exceptional knowledge of Cherokee art and culture. The award was established in 1988 by Cherokee Nation and the Cherokee National Historical Society.
Nominations are accepted in nearly 30 categories, ranging from traditional foods and bow making to beadwork, basketry and graphic arts.
A full list of categories and the nomination form can be found at www.Anadisgoi.com. For questions or to schedule a drop-off, please call 918-384-7730 or email cherokeenationaltreasures@cn-bus.com.
Cherokee Nation Cultural Tourism is managed by Cherokee Nation Businesses and was created in 2007 to preserve and promote the history and culture of the Cherokee people. Efforts by the Cherokee Nation include award-winning cultural, specialty and event tours and operation of six Cherokee Nation museums and various Cherokee Nation retail locations.
