CN to sponsor health, wellness event

Women can learn how to balance work and life, plus all the things that go with that during a Women United - Health and Wellness event.
The free event will be 9 - 11 a.m. June 7 at Indian Capital Technology Center, 2403 N. 41st St. East, the Brackeen Room.
Taralee Montgomery, senior advisor on public policy for the Cherokee Nation Principal Chief will speak.
The event is sponsored by the Cherokee Nation and presented by the Lake Area United Way.
There will be health and wellness tips for women of all ages and backgrounds. There also will be door prizes and refreshments.
Women are encouraged to bring their daughters.
People may register online by going to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/628579928487
