TAHLEQUAH — Native students preparing for the national ACT exam can now register for a virtual workshop hosted by Cherokee Nation Foundation on Aug. 26 from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.
In partnership with Testing With Success, the workshop is offered to Native students in grades 9-12 at no cost, with preference given to Cherokee Nation citizens.
Testing With Success provides customized testing preparation, featuring copyrighted strategies and specialized testing handbooks that deliver significant results.
Students who participated in previous workshops and took the National exam saw an average increase of four points, with some students increasing by as many as nine points, and a select few students achieving a near perfect score.
The deadline to register is Aug. 24 at www.cherokeenationfoundation.org/index.php/college-prep.
