Coburn remembered as humble leader, servant

Former Muskogee obstetrician and U.S. Sen. Tom Coburn is being recalled as a blunt, but humble leader who kept his word.
Coburn died early Saturday at 72.
A Republican, Coburn represented District 2 in the U.S. Congress from 1994 to 2001 and Oklahoma in the U.S. Senate from 2004 to 2015, according to the U.S. Congress biographical directory.
"He was definitely a servant, even though he was a great leader, said former Muskogee County GOP Chairman Jerry Huffer, who worked on Coburn's house and senate campaigns.
"He was always so thankful and grateful, you were willing to be with him," Huffer said. "There was a time or two he couldn't get to a location and we would go out and speak for him. And he was always so grateful. He didn't take it for granted, 'Hey you need to go help me, you are on my staff.' He was more like 'I can't believe you did that for me, thank you for doing that.' It was that attitude all the time."
Coburn also was known for his bluntness.
According to the Associated Press, he frequently criticized the growth of the federal deficit and what he said was excessive government spending endorsed by politicians from both political parties.
However, he also made friends across parties, including President Barack Obama.
In 2009, Coburn shrugged off constituent complaints after the state's largest newspaper, The Oklahoman, ran a front-page photograph of Coburn hugging then-President Obama.
“I'm not aligned with him politically. I don't know what people back home in Oklahoma would be worried about,” Coburn told the paper. "But you need to separate the difference in political philosophy versus friendship. How better to influence somebody than love them?"
Coburn said he and Obama had become friends during orientation as freshman senators in 2004.
Huffer called Coburn "one of the greatest talents that's ever been."
"He's one of those guys who was a natural leader, photographic memory," Huffer said. "He was one of the finest medical doctors, one of the finest human beings, one of the finest leaders, obviously, in the House and the Senate."
Insurance agent Stephen Smalley, who was active in county GOP politics, said, "If I was ever to put someone on a pedestal, it would be Tom Coburn."
"He was just so gifted, so capable, I just held him in the highest esteem," Smalley said. "His courage — golly, if they'd have just listened to him about the deficit and about the problems."
U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, (R-Oklahoma) said, “There was no one like Dr. Tom Coburn — in the Senate or in Oklahoma.”
“He was respected by everyone for a lot of things — as a medical doctor, an intellectual, a fearless advocate against government waste, a sought after adviser — but more than that, he was a brother in Christ. I was honored to serve the people of Oklahoma with him, and Kay and I are praying for Carolyn and the rest of his family in their time of grief. He will be missed by Oklahoma and the nation.”
Smalley said Coburn was active at First Baptist Church. Coburn went on a medical mission trip to Haiti in 1985 and to Iraq in 1992, according to the U.S. Congress biographical directory.
Born in Casper, Wyoming, on March 14, 1948, Coburn grew up in Muskogee. After graduating from Oklahoma State University, he went to work at his family's business in Virginia, Ophthalmic Division of Coburn Opticals, from 1970 to 1978. He later attended medical school at the University of Oklahoma.
