Coffee habit earns ticket holder $1,000 prize

A cup of coffee proved extra satisfying for Ahna Jennings.
Jennings, a musician, said she enjoys having coffee at Anima Bella coffee shop on Lee Street. Through December, she had picked up Shop Fort Gibson First tickets for a drawing sponsored by the Fort Gibson Chamber of Commerce.
One of those tickets had the lucky number for the $1,000 prize. It was posted last Tuesday on the chamber's Facebook page.
'I was very surprised. It was the first time I had ever done anything like that," Jennings said. "I only had about 10 tickets from the coffee shop downtown."
Jennings had the third alternate winning ticket for the $1,000 prize. The original drawing was held Dec. 17, yet nobody came to claim the original winning ticket or two alternates. When the third alternate number was posted, Jennings claimed her ticket.
Jennings said she hasn't decided how she's going to spend the $1,000.
She said she's working to get her music performances going again because the COVID-19 pandemic prompted her to cancel so many in 2020.
Past ticket giveaway drawings had been held in person. This year's drawing was held online.
Pamela Easton and Amy Clinkenbeard had winning tickets for the two $500 prizes.
Easton, who calls herself a stay-at-home grandma, said she cried when she saw her ticket's lucky number on the chamber's Facebook page.
"My husband looked it up and found it and he called me up and told me to go look," she said. "He gave me the (ticket) number to go look, and I looked and said, 'oh man!' I couldn't believe it."
She said she got her winning ticket at Harps food store.
"It sure did help for Christmas," Easton said, adding that she bought things for her grandchildren.
"And I have a sister-in-law in the hospital and I'm having to drive back and forth from Gore to Tulsa every day, and I said 'ooh, that money helps out on that,'" Easton said. "I'm staying in Gore, but I come to Fort Gibson all the time to grocery shop. I just happened to have went to Harp's. I got gas, they gave me a ticket and it was the winner one."
Chamber Executive Director Kim Martin said the Shop Fort Gibson First ticket campaign went well. This year's campaign began Nov. 23.
"A lot of our downtown and area merchants had lots of great business," she said. "I have had all prizes claimed except for two."
She said the two remaining tickets will be drawn Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.