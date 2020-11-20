Coins4Critters pets of the week are Han and Chewy, who are brother and sister. They are a Labrador/Weimaraner mix. Full of love, friendly and great with children. If possible, would like to keep together. Both have been neutered/spayed and are up to date on shots. Adoption fee is $50 each, or $75 for both to Coin4Critters. Contact Amy, (918) 577-1480.
topical featured
Coins4Critters Pets of the Week — Han and Chewy
- Submitted by Coins4Critters
-
-
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Donny Ray Normore, 67, passed away Nov. 13, 2020. A Memorial Ceremony will be held on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, 1 p.m. in the People's Chapel, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc.
Most Popular
Articles
- Ex-county worker alleges free speech violation
- Two injured in Oklahoma 10 collision
- Four players, but Braggs superintendent looks for path ahead starting Dec. 1
- "'Something I need and to be quite honest, Muskogee schools needs": Watkins comments on departure from MHS football
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Special thanks to two Muskogee police officers
- UPDATED: Braggs boys hoops temporarily suspended as sheriffs investigate incident
- Roughers, Watkins part ways
- Gardening with Micki: Christmas cactus blooming early
- Okie from Muskogee: Okie returns home to Muskogee
- Muskogee attorney elected to state Bar Board of Governors
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.