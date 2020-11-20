Coins4Critters Pets of the Week — Han and Chewy

Coins4Critters pets of the week are Han and Chewy, who are brother and sister. They are a Labrador/Weimaraner mix. Full of love, friendly and great with children. If possible, would like to keep together. Both have been neutered/spayed and are up to date on shots. Adoption fee is $50 each, or $75 for both to Coin4Critters. Contact Amy, (918) 577-1480.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you