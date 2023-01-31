As temperatures stayed below freezing Monday, Buddy Ward said he and his brother found shelter at the Gospel Rescue Mission.
"We came in Sunday night. The warming center did a good job of opening up," Ward said.
Below-freezing temperatures brought about 15 people to the shelter by noon Monday, said Cara Schaus, GRM chief of staff operations.
The cold is expected to continue over the next few days. Eastern Oklahoma will remain under a winter storm advisory until 6 a.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. Under the advisory, sleet accumulations of less than a half-inch and ice accumulations of up to one-tenth inch are expected.
According to the AccuWeather website's forecast for Muskogee, an 84 percent chance of precipitation is expected on Tuesday and a 91 percent chance is expected on Wednesday. Temperatures are not expected to get above 30 degrees on Tuesday and 36 degrees on Wednesday.
Gospel Rescue Mission, 323 Callahan St., operates a warming center in its Bankston Chapel any time weather gets below 32 degrees, Development Director Nicky Miller said.
"The warming center is available to anybody who wants to get out of the cold," Miller said. "There's no rules on it. You just have to be able to play nice with others."
She said people can remain in the center for as long as the weather remains below freezing.
Ward's brother, Tommie Killer, said they came in from the street Sunday night. He said his smartphone showed a temperature of 27 degrees and a wind chill of 14.
Killer and Ward spent Monday chatting with other warming center guests. A drama played on the big screen TV.
Muskogee County Emergency Management Director Jeff Smith said Monday morning that the roads were pretty slick and more precipitation was expected.
According to the National Weather Service, people who must travel are advised to slow down and use caution while driving. Also, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in the vehicle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.