Coleman launches campaign with fiery stump speech

Mayor Marlon Coleman kicked off his campaign Tuesday for a second term reminding Muskogee residents why he asked for their votes the first time: a promise of hope for a better Muskogee.
The local pastor who found success in Muskogee after growing up poor in New Orleans, "shucking oysters and eating crawfish," said the Feb. 8 election is "not about a legacy of color." Muskogee's first black mayor said it's "about the people of Muskogee" and "making certain ... young people in Muskogee see opportunity."
Coleman said Muskogee is in a better position today than it has been in years despite the uncertainties of a global pandemic. His "campaign of hope," he said, may represent "the last line of defense between those who would take us backwards into a place of chaos."
"The last thing we need is an election cycle where people tear one another down ..., where candidates from all across the state or other places will use the bully pulpit to highlight what's wrong," Coleman said during a fiery stump speech at Frisco Depot. "We need to highlight those things that are right, we need to highlight that while we have not been perfect as a municipality, we are better off today than we have been in many years."
Coleman acknowledged he could not take sole credit for any success made during the past couple of years — it was the product of a team effort. He credited city staffers, Muskogee City-County Port Authority and others for ongoing infrastructure improvements that include streets, water and sewer and anticipated industrial development during the next few months.
"Over the next 18 months, we have a lot to celebrate: We have nearly $2 billion in infrastructure and job investment happening in Muskogee and in Muskogee County — the largest investment of money by private industry in northeast Oklahoma history," Coleman said. "These investments mean jobs ..., that Muskogee no longer is behind Pryor, but we're inching every day to outpacing Pryor."
Coleman said Muskogee voters gave him "the opportunity of a lifetime" two years ago when they "took a chance" and elected him mayor. He asked them to support him again, "to keep progress moving forward because Muskogee is too big for small dreams."
Coleman will compete against Ward IV Councilor Traci McGee, who is midway through her first term as ward representative.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.