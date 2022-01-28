There were few things two candidates competing for the mayoral post this year agreed on during a Thursday night debate, but both want to make Muskogee better.
Mayor Marlon Coleman and Ward IV Councilor Traci McGee were quizzed about topics that ranged from economic development to infrastructure needs. The candidates assessed past efforts to address both and, in some instances, each other.
The candidates' assessment of the city set them apart from the beginning of the debate sponsored by Muskogee County Young Democrats and Republicans. McGee offered a blunt assessment of local economy, describing Muskogee as "poverty city."
"Make no mistake about it — I don't really believe we are bringing in jobs that raises up to a level that goes beyond poverty level," McGee said. "Let's be honest ... we haven't had good jobs in manufacturing in 21 years, we do have some service jobs that come in."
Coleman disputed those assertions, citing recent announcements of new jobs being created in the manufacturing sector. He said existing manufacturers that are expanding and others that are relocating "could have gone to Tulsa ..., or could have gone to Broken Arrow ..., or Porter."
"By this time next week we will have talked about more than $1.2 billion in infrastructure investment from existing or expanding businesses or new businesses coming to Muskogee," Coleman said. "The jobs are here, the opportunity is here, and this is the place for you to be with your family."
While Coleman believes the 2020 Census data showing a significant population decline in Muskogee is based on flawed collection due to the pandemic, McGee said she thinks the decennial count was accurate. The city of Muskogee is contesting the outcome of the tally.
Both candidates agreed there is a need to review the city charter and modernize it. Coleman said he would support term limits for Muskogee's mayor and ward representatives if that "was the will of the people," and McGee said she agreed with the mayor — that term limits "is something we should do."
With regard to infrastructure, McGee said it is a mistake to repair streets without first addressing water and sewer lines that lie beneath them. She said failing to do so will result with streets being torn up after improvements are made to repair pipes that rupture.
Coleman said addressing the infrastructure in that way would be cost-prohibitive. He said a recent study revealed the cost of underground infrastructure would cost more than $1 billion to repair or replace.
"That is why part of the plan has to have a component that addresses the streets after they’re done," Coleman said. "No street is going to be perfect, every street is going to need to be repaired, and we have to be prepared with our plan to do that accordingly."
While Coleman believes the city is making headway toward downtown revitalization, citing the repurposing of $525,000 for that purpose, his challenger said the central business district "is struggling."
"There's a long list of things ... that need to be done," McGee said, citing a problem with over-policing and unwillingness to rezone for Arrowhead Mall. "I think after 5 o'clock — let's be honest — our downtown shuts down."
Voters will go to the poll to choose Muskogee's next mayor and four ward representatives on Feb. 8.
