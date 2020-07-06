City Councilor Marlon Coleman will be sworn in as mayor of Muskogee at 4 p.m. today.
There will be a ceremonial swearing-in and reception at the outdoor pavilion and courtyard at the Muskogee Civic Center, 425 Boston St. For those who are unable to attend the event at the Civic Center, another ceremonial swearing-in will take prior to the council meeting which begins at 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 229 W Okmulgee. The City Council meeting is open to the public. However, we do encourage watching it online at: bit.ly/MuskogeeCityCouncilLIVE or on Suddenlink Channel 14 and as well as streaming via FacebookLive @MyMuskogee. This will be Coleman’s first meeting as presiding mayor.
Coleman became mayor-elect of the City of Muskogee on June 30, after a run-off election for the seat. Coleman received 59.15% of the vote. Coleman will be the 50th individual and the first African American to hold the office of mayor in Muskogee.
“My campaign platform and plan for the future is HOPE for Muskogee,” Coleman said. “I believe that Muskogee is too big to dream small. The goal for Muskogee is to be a place for us to live, work, and play.”
“That means improved and maintained infrastructure, more housing options for families, better partnerships between the city and public schools, plus better nightlife and entertainment options. We don’t want people to just work in Muskogee, we want people to enjoy Muskogee.”
Coleman has lived in Muskogee for the last ten years and served on the City Council since 2014.
“I want to improve the image of Muskogee. That means a cleaner Muskogee with repairing and renovating structures that can be saved and eliminating eyesores. The problems Muskogee faces are nearly 100 years in the making and they won’t be fixed overnight but I am determined to lay a process for change and chart the course toward HOPE so that future generations of Muskogee residents can be proud to call our city home,” Coleman said.
Coleman was born and raised in New Orleans, Louisiana. He pursued his education receiving his Doctorate of Theology from Andersonville Theological Seminary and also holds a Masters of Business Administration from the University of Phoenix. Coleman worked for the United States Department of Agriculture and the Veterans Health Administration in administrative and financial management for 22 years.
Coleman took an early retirement to spend more time working in the community. During this time he has been an active participant in Muskogee serving on numerous boards and committees in addition to his service on the City Council. He also is pastor of Muskogee’s Temple of Hope Church.
