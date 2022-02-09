Coleman wins second mayoral term in landslide

Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman won re-election to a second term Tuesday with more than 85% support of the voters who turned out to vote in the municipal elections.
Coleman beat back a bid by Ward IV Councilor Traci McGee with a 3,089-525 victory. The citywide election attracted 17.46% of the city's nearly 20,700 registered voters.
The mayor credited his win to a "really strong team of people who keep me grounded and make sure I stay connected to the community." He also cited his campaign's "message of hope for a better future" for producing positive results.
"I think the people in Muskogee resonate to with a positive message for moving forward," Coleman said. "My opponent's message of distortion and disinformation was rejected nearly four-to-one — people in Muskogee want to see progress."
McGee said while the mayor and his supporters might consider her message as negativity, she described it "as truth." She said there are truths in Muskogee that might make some people uncomfortable.
"I think I ran a competitive campaign — some may perceive that as negative, but here's the real deal," McGee said. "I have been talking a lot of truth and honesty, and they're just not ready for it — I'm just being honest, and they're not ready for truth."
McGee said when voters are prepared to hear what she believes to be the truth, there "truly will be a change." She said the people who oppose what she has to say "are not allowing change to move forward."
Other contests for Muskogee City Council seats produced results much narrower than the mayoral race. The outcome of the Ward IV election will not be known until a runoff election on April 5, when incumbent Tracy Alan Hoos II and Stanley Earl Perkins, who finished Tuesday with 344-220 in a four-way contest, will square off.
Shirley F. Hilton-Flanary won the Ward I election with 52.7% of the 1,057 votes cast in that race. Ward I Councilor Evelyn Hibbs recruited her successor, who edged out Jack Reavis, who garnered 36.61% support, and avoided a runoff in the four-way race that included Ricky Epperson and Misty Leigh Shelton.
Ward II Councilor Jaime Stout fended off a challenge by perennial candidate D. Boots with a 718-351 victory. Ward III Councilor Ivory Vann defended his seat against contender Melody Cranford in a much closer contest that ended with him finishing ahead 348-314.
Ward IV candidate Tracy Cole, who campaigned unsuccessfully for mayor in 2020, finished Tuesday with support from 20.92% of the 803 voters who cast ballots in that contest. Mark Hughes garnered support from 71 voters, 8.84% of the voters who cast ballots in the Ward IV election.
UNOFFICIAL RESULTS
Mayor — Marlon Coleman (i) 3,089, 85.47%; Traci McGee, 525, 14.53%.
Ward I — Shirley Hilton-Flanary, 557, 52.7%; Ricky Epperson, 94, 8.89%; Misty Leigh Shelton, 19, 1.8%; Jack Reavis, 387, 36.61%.
Ward II — Jaime Stout (i) 718, 67.17%; Dale D. Boots Jr., 351, 32.83%.
Ward III — Melody Cranford, 314, 47.43%; Ivory Vann (i) 348, 52.57%.
Ward IV — Tracy Cole, 168, 20.92%; Tracy Alan Hoos II (i) 344, 42.84%, Stanley Perkins, 220, 27.4%; Mark Hughes, 71, 8.84%.
Source: Oklahoma State Election Board.
