College Housing Assistance Program applications available Monday

TAHLEQUAH — The Housing Authority of the Cherokee Nation will accept College Housing Assistance Program applications for the fall 2020 semester July 27 through Aug. 7.
The College Housing Assistance Program is a Native American Housing Assistance and Self-Determination Act-funded program designed to help low-income Native American students secure safe and affordable housing while seeking a first-time bachelor’s degree. Program participants must also maintain full-time student status at an accredited institute of higher education.
The College Housing Assistance Program will provide up to 125 qualifying students with up to $1,000 per semester for housing costs.
Eligible applicants must be a member of a federally recognized tribe and be a resident of the Cherokee Nation jurisdictional area. Applicants must also meet NAHASDA income guidelines as well as other eligibility requirements according to the College Housing Assistance Program policy. Priority will be given to Cherokee Nation citizens and students who were served on the program the previous semester.
Applications are available at www.hacn.org or any Housing Authority of the Cherokee Nation office location. Information: (918) 456-5482.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.