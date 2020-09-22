College prep materials available to eighth- through 12th-grade students

Oklahoma eighth- through 12th-grade students have access to updated informational materials to help them plan and prepare for a college education.
The Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education recently digitally produced 2020-21 editions of preparing for college brochures for middle, junior high and high school students statewide.
State Regents officials produced grade-specific digital brochures for eighth- through 10th-grade students and for 11th- through 12th-grade students. Both versions of “Do You Have a Plan for College?” inform students about the courses they must take in high school to be admitted to an Oklahoma public college or university.
The online publications feature financial aid information and details regarding admission standards and placement scores, as well as information about OKcollegestart.org, the state’s online college planning and preparation portal for students, parents and school counselors. The publications also outline estimated college costs, salary expectations for various jobs and information about campus comparison and selection.
“Early planning for college is essential for long-term student success,” said Chancellor Glen D. Johnson. “These online publications are useful resources for counselors to help students and parents prepare academically and financially for college. Additionally, these online publications encourage students to explore campus and degree options and navigate the admission process.”
High school counselors also have online access to the 2020-21 “Counselors’ Resource Book: Oklahoma Colleges and Universities,” which profiles each Oklahoma college and university and includes information about preparing for college, college costs and financial aid, including grants, scholarships and federal student loans.
Students, parents, school counselors, home-school organizations, libraries, and educational, tribal and faith-based organizations can view, download and print the materials free of charge at www.okhighered.org/students/publications.
For information about planning, preparing and paying for college, visit www.OKcollegestart.org, call the State Regents’ toll-free Student Information Hotline at 800-858-1840 or email studentinfo@osrhe.edu.
