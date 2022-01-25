Collision kills Wagoner motorcyclist

A Wagoner man was killed this weekend when the motorcycle he was riding struck a vehicle during a head-on collision about 8.7 miles north of Wagoner.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Ryan Corey Ward, 47, died as a result of massive head injuries. He was transported by ambulance from the scene at White Horn Cove Road to Wagoner City Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 4:05 p.m. Saturday — about an hour after the collision.
Ward reportedly steered left of center while riding a 2000 V6A Yamaha west on White Horn Cove Road. Lyndale Berry, 52, of Wagoner, according to the OHP report, swerved in an attempt to miss the motorcycle and drove a 2012 Dodge minivan off the road.
Troopers who investigated the crash said Ward's condition was still being investigated, but Berry's condition was "apparently normal." Driving left of center in a marked zone was cited by troopers as the cause of the crash.
Berry was transported by ambulance to the Wagoner hospital, where she was treated for internal trunk injuries and released in good condition. An 8-year-old passenger whose name was withheld by OHP was uninjured.
The minivan, according to the OHP report, was equipped with seatbelts, which were in use along with a booster seat. Airbags in the minivan deployed upon impact.
It was unknown whether Corey was wearing a helmet, an issue that remained under investigation Monday.
