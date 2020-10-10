Columbus Day closings

The following businesses and offices will be closed Monday in observance of Columbus Day:
The VA Regional Office is closed until further notice because of COVID-19.
The U.S. Federal District Court will be closed Monday.
The Muskogee County Courthouse and County Services Building will be closed on Monday.
The Muskogee Phoenix front offices will be closed Monday.
Residential and commercial trash pickup will run as normal.
At the U.S. Post Office, office windows will be closed Monday, with no mail delivery. The post office boxes area will be open.
Muskogee Public Library will be closed Monday.
TTCU Federal Credit Union will be closed today and Monday for system upgrade. All other banks and credit unions will be open.
