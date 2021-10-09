Columbus Day closings

The following businesses and offices will be closed Monday in observance of Columbus Day:
The VA Regional Office will be closed Monday.
The U.S. Federal District Court will be closed Monday.
The Muskogee County Courthouse and County Services Building will be closed on Monday.
The Muskogee Phoenix front offices will be closed Monday.
Residential and commercial trash pickup will run as normal.
At the U.S. Post Office, office windows will be closed Monday and there will be no regular mail delivery.
Muskogee Public Library will be closed Monday.
Credit unions and banks will be closed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.