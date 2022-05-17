Comedy magic variety show planned at the Roxy

Saturday, there will be a fun, family show at the Roxy Theater. Pat Davison's Comedy Magic Variety Show will be there for one show only at 2:30 p.m. It's a fun family-oriented show of comedy magic and circus skills guaranteed to bring smiles and laughs from all age groups.
Pat Davison has appeared with the Harlem Globetrotters, Ringling Brothers Circus, on national and international television, and has been one of Branson's favorite performers. With his wife and daughter as part of his act, his magic and comedy are truly a family affair.
Davison started studying and performing magic at age 7 and after graduating from the University of Minnesota, ran off to pursue his boyhood dream and joined the circus. There, he perfected his magic act and began to learn balancing and juggling. His career as a performer took him to more than two dozen countries and performing before crowds of as many as 50,000. Pat’s act expanded once he met the woman of his dreams, Marites (Tess), and after the birth of their daughter, Mabelle, Pat and his wife began to include her in their act. She would eventually emerge as “the youngest professional unicyclist in the world” and go on to expand her performance to one of the most mesmerizing hula-hoop shows in human history.
The show will be at the Roxy Theater, 220 W. Okmulgee Ave., at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Due to generous support, tickets for this performance are $20, and can be purchased online through EVENTBRITE or at the Roxy Theater Box Office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday, or call (918) 684-6366.
