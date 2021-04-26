City of Muskogee Foundation board members approved an out-of-cycle economic development grant on Monday worth more than $4.12 million.
Industrial Development Director Marie Synar with the Port of Muskogee said the grant "gets us to the next step" in the recruitment of a manufacturer that is looking at the Port of Muskogee as a location for a new plant. While the manufacturer has yet to be named publicly, the ongoing recruitment effort has been dubbed Project Constellation.
The prospect, she said, would be "a new manufacturing facility contemplating a new location at the port." In order to qualify for the port authority's High Impact Strategic Investment Program, Project Constellation will create at least 200 new jobs and invest at least $200 million.
"We are still in competition with other states, but it was important to them that they have confidence this particular incentive was in place," Synar said. "I am excited to be able and tell them it did."
Synar said grant proceeds would be paid during a four-year period beginning in 2025 based on the company's performance pursuant to the port authority's High Impact Strategic Investment Program. Terms of the manufacturer's performance are negotiated and verified before payments are made.
"This company, because this is incentive is from our High Impact SIP, they would not receive their first payment until have met the minimum threshold for the program — 200 jobs and $200 million in new investment," Synar said. "They have to hit both of those triggers before they would be eligible for payment."
Earnie Gilder, chairman of the foundation's economic development committee, said the first payment totaling more than $2.75 million is scheduled to be paid in 2025 should the manufacturer build at the Port of Muskogee. Subsequent payments of $25,300 and $296,800 would be paid in 2026 and 2027 respectively with a balance of more than $1.04 million paid in 2028.
Synar described Project Constellation as "a great project and a great incentive" that she is "hoping and praying will impact their decision."
