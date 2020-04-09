A period for public comment on an interim final rule that restores the Small Business Administration’s affiliation principles and size standards that existed prior to 2016 will close Friday.
The interim final rule was adopted after the Office of Inspector General released a report in March 2018 that found $1.8 billion in SBA loans to contract poultry growers “did not meet regulatory and SBA requirements for eligibility.” An audit of the loans to contract growers found large poultry companies exercised so much control over the contract growers that the SBA loans essentially subsidized the integrators.
Arkansas’ congressional delegation opposed the interim final rule, arguing it “would effectively end the ability of Arkansas’ family farmers and small businesses to utilize SBA’s loan programs.” U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin, who represents Oklahoma’s 2nd Congressional District, sided with Arkansas’ poultry industry as one of 31 signators of a letter that expresses concern the interim final rule would undermine SBA goals of growing businesses and creating jobs.
The American Pastured Poultry Producers Association, however, supports the interim final rule. The APPPA set out a position that if an applicant “derived more than 85% of its revenue from another business over the previous three fiscal years ...” it should be considered “economically dependent on the other” and, therefore, “affiliated” and ineligible for the SBA loans.
“The growing pastured poultry industry does not rely on single grower contracts to produce chicken, eggs, turkey and other poultry,” the APPPA states in is formal comment in support of the expanded affiliation rule. “It instead relies on regional, decentralized, and direct-to-consumer markets,” and it “stands in stark contrast to the consolidated and disconnected model of the contract poultry farmer.”
The APPPA went on to state the former rules put taxpayers in the position of assuming substantial risks and allowed poultry integrators to become “the primary beneficiary of a tightly integrated business model.” The organization argued that model would perpetuate a decline in the rural American economy by leveraging SBA 7(A) loans for contract poultry growers and disadvantage the “marketplace in favor of poultry integrators, who can keep costs low by shifting the riskiest part of poultry production onto family farms.”
The interim final rule also is supported by clean water advocates, who say the proliferation of new poultry barns are contributing to the next wave of pollution and degradation of the state’s natural resources. Residents say new construction of industrial poultry feeding operations during the past few years within the Illinois River Basin and adjacent watersheds already is having an impact on the environment and quality of life.
Denise Deason-Toyne, president of Save the Illinois River Inc., said the citizen coalition also supports the SBA’s expansion — or restoration — of its affiliation principles. She said there is no doubt the poultry growers “in our area of Oklahoma are affiliated with other businesses.”
“The growers for the poultry integrators, including Tyson Foods Inc. and Simmons Foods of Arkansas, do not own the poultry flocks they are paid to grow — you might say they merely ‘chicken sit’ them,” Deason-Toyne said.”Nor do the growers provide the feed for the birds or the medications and the expertise needed to grow the integrator’s birds to maturity: Those services are provided by the poultry corporations, including Tyson and Simmons.”
Deason-Toyne said once the integrators pick up the broilers once they have been fed out, growers are left only with the waste generated by the birds while kept captive by the grower. The poultry integrators, she said, “disavow any responsibility for the waste, or poultry litter, produced during the stay.”
The SBA 7(a) loans, Deason-Toyne said, have been used by poultry growers affiliated with integrators to fuel the resurgence of industrial poultry feeding operations within the Illinois River watershed and across northeastern Oklahoma. She cited reports of 200 new poultry barns built during the past two years in northeast Oklahoma, most of them in one county, as reason for alarm.
“These farms have adversely impacted the quality of life of adjacent property owners,” Deason-Toyne states in formal comment submitted to the SBA. “Manure from mega-chicken farms is degrading the quality of water in private wells and springs and degrades air quality as well as local infrastructure.”
SBA published on Feb. 10 the interim final rule rather than proceed to a final rule in order to provide an additional opportunity to comment. The rule became effective March 11, but compliance with two of the regulatory changes will not be required until Oct. 1.
Those who would like to comment on the affiliation principles of the SBA’s interim final rule may do so online at http://tinyurl.com/wsv59ot and clicking on the tab to “Submit a Formal Comment.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.